Norcross bans use of tobacco at city parks

At the city’s Dec. council meeting, Norcross officials agreed to adopt the same language used by the county banning tobacco use creating Tobacco-Free “Areas of Play” which prohibits use on all playgrounds, youth and adult sports fields, dog parks, skate complexes, outdoor pools, river channels, interactive fountains, community gardens, outdoor courts including basketball, sand volleyball, and tennis courts, historic sites, and enclosed public spaces.

The county’s system-wide Tobacco-Free Policy restricts the use of any tobacco product that contains tobacco or nicotine on any parks and recreation property. This includes cigarettes, cigars, pipe, snuff, chewing tobacco, dipping tobacco, bidis, snus, dissolvable tobacco products and electronic cigarettes/vaping. This excludes FDA approved cessation aids.