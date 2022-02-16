Hamburger icon
Norcross arts commission to help shape future of public art

The Norcross Public Arts Commission will hold a Visioning Session to identify organizational goals and form strategic plans Mar. 9.

The Norcross Public Arts Commission will hold a Visioning Session to identify organizational goals and form strategic plans Mar. 9. (Courtesy City of Norcross)

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
35 minutes ago

The Norcross Public Arts Commission will hold a Visioning Session to identify organizational goals and form strategic plans of execution 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Mar. 9 at The Rectory, 17 College St.

The Norcross Public Arts Commission advises the city’s mayor and council on policies and issues pertaining to the arts and culture in Norcross. The NPAC also serves as an umbrella organization to cultivate a growing creative arts community in the city.

Recent items under consideration by the NPAC include the creation of a Free Little Art Gallery, overhaul and renovation of the Norcross Gallery & Studios auxiliary shed, utilization of The Rectory for local artist meet and greet events, and a possible collaboration with Western & Atlantic for a future water tower art project.

The NPAC is a seven-member board with one current vacancy. Information: www.norcrossga.net/794/Norcross-Public-Arts-Commission or npac@norcrossga.net

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
