Norcross arts commission to help shape future of public art

The Norcross Public Arts Commission advises the city’s mayor and council on policies and issues pertaining to the arts and culture in Norcross. The NPAC also serves as an umbrella organization to cultivate a growing creative arts community in the city.

Recent items under consideration by the NPAC include the creation of a Free Little Art Gallery, overhaul and renovation of the Norcross Gallery & Studios auxiliary shed, utilization of The Rectory for local artist meet and greet events, and a possible collaboration with Western & Atlantic for a future water tower art project.