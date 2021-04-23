Norcross approves $25,000 for LiveNorcross initiative

The funding will support the joint effort between St. Vincent de Paul Georgia, United Way of Greater Atlanta, and the city, with support from Unite-Norcross/Peachtree Corners, Gwinnett Housing Corporation, LiveNorcross, and Clearpoint Credit Counseling.

The program works to identify qualified participants living in Norcross’ extended stay motels and helps them find affordable housing. The program provides counseling and workshops to assist individuals with budgeting, credit issues, the dangers of title loans and other predatory lending.