Norcross approves $25,000 for LiveNorcross initiative

Norcross recently approved $25,000 in funding to come from the American Rescue Plan for the LiveNorcross “Motel to Home Program.” (Courtesy City of Norcross)
Gwinnett County | 49 minutes ago
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

Earlier this month, the Norcross City Council approved $25,000 in funding to come from the American Rescue Plan for the LiveNorcross “Motel to Home Program.”

The funding will support the joint effort between St. Vincent de Paul Georgia, United Way of Greater Atlanta, and the city, with support from Unite-Norcross/Peachtree Corners, Gwinnett Housing Corporation, LiveNorcross, and Clearpoint Credit Counseling.

The program works to identify qualified participants living in Norcross’ extended stay motels and helps them find affordable housing. The program provides counseling and workshops to assist individuals with budgeting, credit issues, the dangers of title loans and other predatory lending.

Additional information: www.norcrossga.net/914/LiveNorcross.

