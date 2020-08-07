Norcross adopts same millage rate resulting in slight property tax increase

Based on the city’s tax digest and following a series of public hearings, the Norcross City Council voted recently to set the 2020 millage rate at 6.749 mills. This is the same rate as was adopted in 2019. To avoid a tax increase, the city would have needed to rollback the millage rate to 6.240 mills.
The city’s 2020 tax digest increased by 10.82% over 2019. One hundred and one new residential properties were added in 2020. Along with 20 new commercial structures, these properties add about 26 million in assessed value to the tax digest. Reassessments of 4,292 residential and 654 commercial properties also contribute to the city’s expected increased revenue.