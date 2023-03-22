Nonprofit Peachtree Farm will hold inaugural spring plant sale

Peachtree Farm will hold their first ever Spring Plant and Pot Sale 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 25 at Peachtree Farm, 356 Research Court in Peachtree Corners.
The nonprofit is dedicated to producing locally grown produce, products and animals for the metro Atlanta and North Georgia area while providing job opportunities for individuals with disabilities.
The spring plant sale will feature a variety of edible and ornamental plants as well as a wide variety of ceramic, glass and plastic pots for planting.
All flowers and vegetables are planted, grown and prepared by the farmers at Peachtree Farm. These include five varieties of tomatoes, peppers, herbs, squash, cucumbers, squash, eggplant, hostas, amaryllis and more.
Details and to reserve a free ticket to the sale: www.peachtreefarm.org.
