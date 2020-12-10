Non-profit medical clinic in Gwinnett moves to new location

The Good Samaritan Health Center of Gwinnett has relocated their Jimmy Carter Boulevard location to 1175 Commercial Court in Norcross. The newly renovated space was previously home to a pool hall and bar. The only remnant of its former self is the disco mirror ball salvaged and now hanging in the staff break room.
The new location has already doubled the number of patients being seen daily thanks to street-level visibility and adequate parking.
The non-profit medical clinic provides low-cost primary care, dental care, and disease management services for uninsured residents of the north metro Atlanta area. As a secondary mission, the clinic provides a venue for matriculating future medical professionals to advance their educational goals while serving the poor in the community.
The organization’s goal is to provide quality low-cost primary healthcare services to the uninsured and decrease the demand of the uninsured for non-emergent medical services on local hospital emergency rooms.
Information: www.goodsamgwinnett.org.