Nightly lane closures on Highway 316 through Lawrenceville

Construction crews will begin conducting nightly lane closures on Highway 316 in Lawrenceville to repair portions of the eastbound roadway. Lane closures will occur from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m., Sunday through Friday, beginning Jan. 31 from Buford Drive to Cedars Road Southeast.
The lane closures are expected to continue through June 13. Exact dates may change due to weather or other factors. Drivers are asked to reduce their speed while traveling through work zones, stay alert, and watch for workers.
Real-time traffic information is available by calling 511, visiting 511ga.org, or downloading the Georgia 511 app.