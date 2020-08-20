New roundabout coming to intersection between Snellville and Grayson

The Gwinnett Board of Commissioners recently approved construction of a new roundabout at the intersection of Ga. 84/Grayson Parkway at Ridgedale Drive between Snellville and Grayson.
Studies have found roundabouts improve traffic flow as opposed intersections with stop signs or traffic signals. Once well established, roundabouts result in fewer severe accidents than traditional right-angle intersections.
This project will also include curb and gutter and drainage improvements plus an upgrade of the existing water main, which will be funded by Gwinnett Water Resources.
About 84% of the $1.075 million project is funded by the 2017 SPLOST program with the balance coming from Gwinnett Water Resources.
Construction should start this summer and be finished by fall 2021.