New playground dedicated at Peachtree Corners YMCA

The YMCA of Metro Atlanta recently held a ceremony to officially open the John Manning Playground at the Robert D. Fowler Family YMCA, 5600 W Jones Bridge Rd.
in Peachtree Corners.
For members of this local YMCA, Manning is remembered as a “dedicated volunteer, active church member, respected lawyer and Peachtree Corners resident who left a legacy of service and friendship,” noted YMCA officials. “The state-of-the-art facility incorporates educational and creative-based play structures within a park-like setting and symbolizes Manning’s tremendous impact on the community.”
The project began in fall 2019 but was halted due to the uncertainties of the pandemic. The Y engaged volunteers, members, and businesses to continue the construction and to help raise funds to honor Manning. Among the many contributors, was Manning’s granddaughter, Caroline, who created a summer acting camp to help raise proceeds for the playground.