New pedestrian bridge in Peachtree Corners set to open Nov. 18

Before the public can begin using the new bridge, final inspections are required from a number of oversight agencies, including state and county fire marshals. Reviews are necessary to approve lighting, electrical, etc., before the final certificate of occupancy can be issued by a certified building official. The bridge will also go through a punch list inspection and any remaining items must be completed before construction equipment and materials are removed from the construction site.

Final inspection will come from the Georgia Department of Transportation since the bridge spans over a state route and state right of way.