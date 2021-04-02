New parking deck in downtown Duluth opens

There are two parking levels with separate entrances. The public parking level entrance is on Ridgeway Road. The entrance on Hill Street, which is not open yet, will provide a mix of parking for hotel guests and free public parking.

Construction continues on the new Courtyard by Marriott, a 4-story, 102-room hotel adjacent to the city’s Festival Center. The 2-story parking garage with 344 public parking spaces will serve downtown and Parsons Alley. When completed, the deck will have a combined 226 public parking spaces on the first and second level and 118 hotel parking spaces on the second level.