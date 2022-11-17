New kid-designed playground unveiled at Lawrenceville YMCA

The project developed with help from the children’s creative ideas for their dream playground. According to YMCA of Metro Atlanta, “Inspired by those drawings, the playground will provide hundreds of kids with a new place to get active and build social bonds.”

“Through this impactful partnership with the Morgan Stanley Foundation and KABOOM!, our organizations are able to provide a safe, fun environment for youth to play, build confidence and friendships,” said Lauren Koontz, president and CEO of the YMCA of Metro Atlanta in a statement.