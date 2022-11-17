ajc logo
New kid-designed playground unveiled at Lawrenceville YMCA

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
35 minutes ago

A collaboration between J.M. Tull-Gwinnett Family YMCA, the Morgan Stanley Foundation, and KABOOM! recently culminated in a new kid-designed playground at the 2985 Sugarloaf Pkwy. Y facility in Lawrenceville. More than 150 volunteers helped install the new playspace.

The project developed with help from the children’s creative ideas for their dream playground. According to YMCA of Metro Atlanta, “Inspired by those drawings, the playground will provide hundreds of kids with a new place to get active and build social bonds.”

“Through this impactful partnership with the Morgan Stanley Foundation and KABOOM!, our organizations are able to provide a safe, fun environment for youth to play, build confidence and friendships,” said Lauren Koontz, president and CEO of the YMCA of Metro Atlanta in a statement.

Since the beginning of their partnership, Morgan Stanley and KABOOM! have built 26 playgrounds and awarded 42 Imagination Playground and Rigamajig grants, serving over 36,000 children across the U.S.

