New community-build playground coming to Suwanee

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
45 minutes ago

Suwanee recently signed an agreement with Leathers and Associates for professional services related to a community-build playground. This will be the second community-build playground for the city. The first, PlayTown Suwanee, was completed over a five-day period in 2004 with more than 1,000 community members.

Leathers and Associates designed and provided project management for the original community build and will now return to help modernize PlayTown Suwanee for the next generation.

“After 20 years of fun, PlayTown has reached the end of its planned service life,” said Suwanee City Manager Marty Allen in a statement. “We explored rehabbing it, but ultimately it made even more sense to rebuild it with modern, durable materials and incorporate some new features.”

To update the existing structure, the new design will add elements to meet modern standards for inclusivity and be constructed from earth-friendly, recycled materials that are long lasting and virtually maintenance-free.

The city will announce opportunities for community input on design ideas, volunteer committee roles and construction workdays soon.

