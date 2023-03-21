New community-build playground coming to Suwanee

Leathers and Associates designed and provided project management for the original community build and will now return to help modernize PlayTown Suwanee for the next generation.

“After 20 years of fun, PlayTown has reached the end of its planned service life,” said Suwanee City Manager Marty Allen in a statement. “We explored rehabbing it, but ultimately it made even more sense to rebuild it with modern, durable materials and incorporate some new features.”