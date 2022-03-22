NASCAR’s Kyle Larson surprises Harmony Elementary with $25K grant

Larson is in town along with the rest of NASCAR’s top drivers to compete in the 500-mile NASCAR Cup Series race Sunday at Atlanta Motor Speedway. The NASCAR Cup Series race this weekend is the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 (3 p.m. on FOX, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

NASCAR last raced at 1.54-mile Atlanta on July 11, 2021, and since then, the track has been repaved and modified, with the racing surface narrowed from 55 to 40 feet in the corners. Banking in the turns was increased from 24 to 28 degrees, the steepest incline of any intermediate speedway on the NASCAR circuit.

