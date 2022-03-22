NASCAR’s Kyle Larson surprises Harmony Elementary with $25K grant

Harmony Elementary got a surprise from a special visitor.
Defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson, driver of the No. 5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, visited the Buford school to highlight and experience its unique STEM-based educational programs. Additionally, Larson made a $25,000 grant presentation to Harmony and principal Jonathan Day — on behalf of Hendrick Automotive Group’s “Hendrick. Get Set. Go!” project — that Harmony can use to boost its already impressive science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) program.
“Hendrick. Get Set. Go!” is Hendrick Automotive Group’s grant initiative focused on supporting STEM-based educational programs throughout the United States. The Charlotte-based company operates 13 franchise dealerships in Georgia and 94 throughout the United States.
Larson’s day began with a tour of Harmony’s student drone racing simulator and racing team demo, followed by presentations of AI Science Fair projects by students. He later officially presented the grant to the school.
Larson is in town along with the rest of NASCAR’s top drivers to compete in the 500-mile NASCAR Cup Series race Sunday at Atlanta Motor Speedway. The NASCAR Cup Series race this weekend is the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 (3 p.m. on FOX, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).
NASCAR last raced at 1.54-mile Atlanta on July 11, 2021, and since then, the track has been repaved and modified, with the racing surface narrowed from 55 to 40 feet in the corners. Banking in the turns was increased from 24 to 28 degrees, the steepest incline of any intermediate speedway on the NASCAR circuit.
