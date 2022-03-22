Gwinnett schools part of national effort to transform public education

Watts said change is long overdue.

“I challenge anyone in this room to name an industry that is operating the same way it was 387 years ago,” Watts said, arguing that the basic model of public education established by the Boston Latin School in the 17th century is still in place.

The reason? “Because it’s been good enough for some,” Watts said. “It’s been good enough for many, to be quite frank, but not good enough for each and every.”

He said that participating in Learning 2025 would result in a gradual redesign of Gwinnett’s curriculum and practices rather than throwing out everything the district has in place.

Watts listed several initiatives he hoped to address through the process, including expanding early learning opportunities, preparing students for jobs of the future and improving the pipeline to hire more diverse educators.

In a video posted in January, Watts announced the district’s participation in Learning 2025. He pledged that his staff would still work with teachers, students, families and other community members on ideas to improve the district. He also acknowledged the work would go on beyond 2025.

Learning 2025′s Vision

- Create an inclusive, future-focused culture

- Personalize social, emotional, cognitive and academic learning

- Find ways to provide all resources to meet needs of students