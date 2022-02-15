Mobile mammography coming to Duluth

For women who have put off their mammograms due to the pandemic, Northside Hospital Healthcare System is bringing its ScreenAtlanta Mobile Mammography to the Kroger parking lot Friday, Feb. 18 at 3093 Steve Reynolds Blvd., in Duluth (at the intersection of Old Norcross Road and Steve Reynolds Boulevard).
The mobile mammography van will return to the same location March 22, April 15 and April 29.
According to the CDC, breast cancer is the second most common cancer, after skin cancer, to be diagnosed in women. It is second only to lung cancer in causing women’s deaths, notes the American Cancer Society. An early diagnosis can be the difference between life and death.
ScreenAtlanta Mobile Mammography, a community service of Northside Hospital, offers convenient 2D and 3D screening digital mammography on a year-round basis at Kroger stores throughout the Metro Atlanta area.
Appointments are required at 770-667-4400. Additional details, as well as other locations: https://www.northside.com/.../cancer.../screenatlanta.pdf.
