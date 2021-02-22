Minority-owned businesses can apply for $10K grants

Minority-owned businesses can apply for the $10,000 grant March 1 – 14. The program encompasses businesses located in five cities nationwide including Atlanta metro area businesses located in Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Fulton, and Gwinnett counties.

To be eligible business owners must be operating their business for three or more years with 1 – 25 employees. Recipients will be announced at the end of April and grants will be awarded in May.