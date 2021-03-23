Milton seeks FEMA grant for firefighter equipment

The Milton City Council recently approved a request from the Fire Department allowing them to apply for a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Assistance to Firefighters Grant for the purchase of a cascade system and a turnout gear washer/extractor and dryer.
If the grant is approved, the project will enhance the fire department’s cancer prevention initiative by providing a fixed cascade system to fill air bottles to enhance firefighter’s breathing protection program. This system would be installed in a station rather than on a trailer.
The grant will also provide an additional turnout gear washer and dryer system for the new Station 42 to allow firefighters to more quickly and efficiently get their gear back in service after a fire or other event where it might have been contaminated by carcinogens or other chemicals/pollutants. Milton’s Fire Department already has this system at Stations 43 and 44.
The Assistance to Firefighters grant requires a city match for the project. The total project cost is $67,403. If awarded, the city would provide a city match of $6,127.55.