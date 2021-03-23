Milton seeks FEMA grant for firefighter equipment

If the grant is approved, the project will enhance the fire department’s cancer prevention initiative by providing a fixed cascade system to fill air bottles to enhance firefighter’s breathing protection program. This system would be installed in a station rather than on a trailer.

The grant will also provide an additional turnout gear washer and dryer system for the new Station 42 to allow firefighters to more quickly and efficiently get their gear back in service after a fire or other event where it might have been contaminated by carcinogens or other chemicals/pollutants. Milton’s Fire Department already has this system at Stations 43 and 44.