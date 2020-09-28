Maintenance work will require nighttime lane closures on I-85 in Clarkesville

On Friday, Oct. 2, maintenance contractors will begin a pavement preservation project to improve the ramps on Ga. 365 at Ga. 17 at the Tom Arrendale Interchange in Habersham beginning at 7 p.m. Friday night and continuing until Sunday morning at 5 a.m. Traffic will be detoured to the traffic signal at Ga. 17 and Ga. 15/U.S. 441 intersection.

Starting the third week of October, a concrete slab replacement project will begin in Banks improve the driving surface on Interstate 85. Crews will work to remove damaged sections of concrete and replace them with new concrete from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. overnight, Sundays through Fridays.