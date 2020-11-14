Loss of her only child to suicide honors him in setting up a nonprofit

“Every person’s story is different and how they address crisis in their life. I made the commitment to Eric before I left the hospital in Iowa (where he was at the time) I would do whatever I could to help others not be in this situation and have to go through the loss I went through.”

Kathy Mullen holding a stuffed bear made out of her son's favorite shirt. Credit: Mary Hannah Harte Photography, LLC Credit: Mary Hannah Harte Photography, LLC

Mullen’s authenticity about the gaps in mental health services and soul-crushing journey placed her where she envisioned herself two years ago, Mullen’s Miracles.

Recently approved as a nonprofit, Kathy Mullen and Jeff Pike, co-founders, launched its core programs and partner directory.

“Part of our mission is to be able to provide individualized options, respective support systems, support provisions to those on the edge, those assisting others in crisis and those who have lost a loved one to suicide,” co-founder Mullen said.

From the “Push in the ocean to recovery” to “Resilience” phases they ask, “What do you need and how can we help you get it? It is a joint decision lent with support as programs are worked through,” the survivor said.

An important piece in the works is an app that will provide several resources, and taking to the road will be speaking engagements and education in settings such as schools or churches.

“I know you can’t save everyone, but what I can do is make a difference in the lives of others," she said.

For more information, watch their first virtual event ‘Be a Miracle,' to donate or volunteer, visit www.mullensmiracles.org.

