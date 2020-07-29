Longtime Lawrenceville judge announces retirement

“It has been a special honor and pleasure to be a part of the growth and progress of the City of Lawrenceville,” said Still. “The mayor and council have always supported me and the staff of the court. The city has a diligent and efficient court staff who strive daily to be of service to the citizens who appear in our court. The city has allowed me to work with the Municipal Judges Training Council of Georgia to share my training and experience with the other Municipal Court Judges in Georgia. I am thankful that I have had the opportunity to serve the citizens of Lawrenceville for 40 years.”

The city will seek interested candidates for the position in September.