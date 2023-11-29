Loganville to purchase flock cameras

Loganville’s Police Chief M.D. Lowry recently presented a plan to the city to increase public safety. Using $66,500 in federal asset forfeiture funds, the city will purchase 10 automated license plate reader systems.

The Loganville City Council recently approved the purchase of the Flock Safety system after noting the police department have been able to track and locate criminals by accessing the 50 cameras installed throughout Gwinnett County. Monroe, Social Circle, Snellville and Gwinnett police departments also have their own systems in place. According to city documents, “the absence of these systems in Loganville has left a ‘hole’ of valuable coverage open, and we intend to close this hole.”

Federal rules do not allow agencies to spend their forfeiture funds on scholarships, addiction treatment or other community programs, but they can purchase specific services, supplies or equipment like Flock cameras.