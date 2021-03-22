X

Loganville reopens city hall for normal operations

Loganville city leaders have agreed to return city hall at 4303 Lawrenceville Road to normal operating conditions. (Courtesy City of Loganville)
Loganville city leaders have agreed to return city hall at 4303 Lawrenceville Road to normal operating conditions. (Courtesy City of Loganville)

Gwinnett County | 1 hour ago
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

At their recent city council meeting, Loganville city leaders agreed to return city hall at 4303 Lawrenceville Road to normal operating conditions. The protective measures, put in place Jan. 27 due to an increase in COVID-19 cases, limiting public access to the building are now lifted.

Loganville’s city hall is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Services remain available by phone, email and through the website. Services include business licenses, permits, property tax information, utility and trash services.

Information: www.loganville-ga.gov, info@loganville-ga.gov or 770-466-1165.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.