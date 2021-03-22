Loganville reopens city hall for normal operations

At their recent city council meeting, Loganville city leaders agreed to return city hall at 4303 Lawrenceville Road to normal operating conditions. The protective measures, put in place Jan. 27 due to an increase in COVID-19 cases, limiting public access to the building are now lifted.
Loganville’s city hall is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Services remain available by phone, email and through the website. Services include business licenses, permits, property tax information, utility and trash services.
Information: www.loganville-ga.gov, info@loganville-ga.gov or 770-466-1165.