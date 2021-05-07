Loganville hosting class on city planning, zoning

Loganville will host a class introducing the public to the basics of planning and zoning at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 18 in the council chambers at City Hall, 4303 Lawrenceville Road. The class, which is expected to last about an hour, will be followed by a question and answer session with city officials.
Planning and zoning are critical tools used by cities to guide urban development. As a city grows, these guidelines allow local government to ensure the needs and vision of the community are maintained.
To attend the class in person email info@loganville-ga.gov with your name, address and contact number so copies of class materials can be prepared ahead of time. The class will also be available at www.youtube.com/channel/UCwQrV_CVHqf3Z1Pg8lkLcLQ.