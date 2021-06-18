Lilburn votes to update, increase fee schedule

The Lilburn City Council recently voted to approve a resolution establishing the Fiscal Year 2021-2022 fee schedule for administrative fees, fees for services, regulatory fees, license fees, permit fees, and rental fees.
The fee schedule includes an increase from $50 to $100 for all temporary use permit applications due to the time required for staff to review, process, and enforce applications.
The schedule also adds a fee to inspect temporary power poles ($50) and increase fees associated with small wireless facilities in the city’s rights-of-way by 2.5% annually in accordance with state law.
The city will also add a transaction fee of up to 6% for online payments to cover the cost of accepting online payments for municipal court fines and fees, occupational tax renewals, and property taxes.
An administrative fee of $1.50 per month will be added per residential service unit to the monthly fee for residential solid waste collection and disposal, and the streetlight fee increases from $0.30 per linear foot to $0.43 per linear foot of street frontage for property inside the city limits benefiting from public streetlights.
The new fee schedule also adds rental fees for the new Calvin Fitchett Pavilion opening in Summer 2021.