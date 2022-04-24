Lilburn votes to tax Airbnb and VRBO rentals

Following a change to Georgia law regarding hotel motel tax that expanded the definition of “innkeeper” to include dealers and marketplace facilitators such as Airbnb and VRBO, Lilburn has amended their tax code.
At this time, there are no hotels inside Lilburn limits, but there are homes listed with various marketplace facilitators that are being used as short-term rentals.
Beginning July 1, the city will receive a hotel motel tax rate of 3 % from these marketplace facilitators.
This new tax will not apply to permanent residents, meeting rooms, or when used one or more days by state or local government offices or employees traveling on official business.
People renting rooms or homes because of the destruction of their home or residence by fire or other casualty will also be exempt from this tax.
About the Author
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC