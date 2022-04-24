ajc logo
X

Lilburn votes to tax Airbnb and VRBO rentals

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

Following a change to Georgia law regarding hotel motel tax that expanded the definition of “innkeeper” to include dealers and marketplace facilitators such as Airbnb and VRBO, Lilburn has amended their tax code.

At this time, there are no hotels inside Lilburn limits, but there are homes listed with various marketplace facilitators that are being used as short-term rentals.

Beginning July 1, the city will receive a hotel motel tax rate of 3 % from these marketplace facilitators.

This new tax will not apply to permanent residents, meeting rooms, or when used one or more days by state or local government offices or employees traveling on official business.

People renting rooms or homes because of the destruction of their home or residence by fire or other casualty will also be exempt from this tax.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks
April 20, 2022 Powder Springs - Aerial photograph shows proposed area of the city of Lost Mountain in West Cobb on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Residential area near Lost Mountain Park (right) is shown in foreground. The story plays on a fear shared by many West Cobb residents as they decide whether to incorporate the city of Lost Mountain. The county they call home is changing around them, and as conservative political power wanes in the growing Atlanta suburb, many feel helpless to protect their neighborhoods from encroaching development.(Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Misinformation, fears of development propel Lost Mountain cityhood push4h ago
April 20, 2022 Powder Springs - Aerial photograph shows proposed area of the city of Lost Mountain in West Cobb on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Residential area near Lost Mountain Park is shown. The story plays on a fear shared by many West Cobb residents as they decide whether to incorporate the city of Lost Mountain. The county they call home is changing around them, and as conservative political power wanes in the growing Atlanta suburb, many feel helpless to protect their neighborhoods from encroaching development.(Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Business ties raise questions about Lost Mountain proponents’ anti-development message
4h ago
David Zaslav speaking at the Warner Bros. Discovery Atlanta Midtown campus, formerly known as Techwood and renamed in 2019 as the Ted Turner campus. WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY

Credit: John Nowak/Warner Bros. Discovery

Uncertainty in Atlanta amid Warner Bros. Discovery merger
5h ago
Police say five teens were shot outside a Waffle House near Centennial Olympic Park. (Credit: Channel 2 Action News)

Multiple teens shot outside Waffle House near Centennial Olympic Park
2h ago
Police say five teens were shot outside a Waffle House near Centennial Olympic Park. (Credit: Channel 2 Action News)

Multiple teens shot outside Waffle House near Centennial Olympic Park
2h ago
Gov. Brian Kemp, left, and former U.S. Sen. David Perdue will begin a series of debates on Sunday ahead of the May 24 GOP gubernatorial primary.

Credit: AJC

HAPPENING TODAY: Kemp, Perdue to faceoff in Georgia GOP governor debate
The Latest
Citizen’s Police Academy connects Suwanee cops, residents
North Gwinnett High School students create Chinese zodiac mural in Suwanee
Juneteenth now a paid county holiday in Gwinnett County
Featured
A child poses with a clear backpack at a school supply distribution event. Starting next school year, Rockdale County Public Schools will require all students to use clear backpacks as a safety measure in its buildings. HYOSUB SHIN / HSHIN@AJC.COM

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Rockdale district buys 16,500 clear backpacks in student safety effort
16h ago
Voter registration deadline for Georgia 2022 primary is Monday
3h ago
Cobb to phase out dual language immersion program at some schools
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top