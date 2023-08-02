BreakingNews
Search underway for Rockdale County mother of 4 after SUV found burned

Lilburn to resurface 1.5 miles of city streets

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
53 minutes ago
X

The Lilburn City Council recently and unanimously approved a $329,000 contract with Garrett Paving Company to pave or resurface several city streets. Garret Paving was the only bidder for the work.

This contract includes patching, crack filling, milling, overlaying the existing road surface, striping and any other associated construction work.

This year, the streets to receive attention include:

• Pop Johnson Road from Harbins Road to Lilburn School Road

• Lilburn School Road from the three-way-stop sign to the end of the road

• Sterling Trace Drive from Lilburn School Road to the cul-de-sac

• Sterling Brook Court from Sterling Trace Drive to the cul-de-sac

• Sterling Trace Court from Sterling Trace Drive to the cul-de-sac

Funding for the project comes primarily from the 2023 Special Local Option Sales Tax. The project, which encompasses a total 1.5 miles, is expected to be complete this fall.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: Meris Lutz

Georgia environmental agency names new director1h ago

Search underway for Rockdale County mother of 4 after SUV found burned
1h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

With a strong Georgia economy, Kemp gives green light for more state spending
39m ago

Credit: KFF Health News

Black women weigh emerging risks of hair straighteners
33m ago

Credit: KFF Health News

Black women weigh emerging risks of hair straighteners
33m ago

Credit: (Matt Freed for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)

How a Norfolk Southern machinist became its East Palestine liaison
45m ago
The Latest

Peachtree Corners votes to start its own Marshal’s Office
4h ago
Peachtree Corners recognized for financial excellence
20h ago
Snellville votes to hold steady property tax rate
Featured

Credit: AP

Henrietta Lacks’ family settles with a biotech company that used her HeLa cells
20h ago
T.I., Goodie Mob to headline free Atlanta concert to mark 50 Years of Hip-Hop:
21h ago
Donald Trump indictment - Full coverage
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top