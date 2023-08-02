Lilburn to resurface 1.5 miles of city streets

The Lilburn City Council recently and unanimously approved a $329,000 contract with Garrett Paving Company to pave or resurface several city streets. Garret Paving was the only bidder for the work.

This contract includes patching, crack filling, milling, overlaying the existing road surface, striping and any other associated construction work.

This year, the streets to receive attention include:

• Pop Johnson Road from Harbins Road to Lilburn School Road

• Lilburn School Road from the three-way-stop sign to the end of the road

• Sterling Trace Drive from Lilburn School Road to the cul-de-sac

• Sterling Brook Court from Sterling Trace Drive to the cul-de-sac

• Sterling Trace Court from Sterling Trace Drive to the cul-de-sac

Funding for the project comes primarily from the 2023 Special Local Option Sales Tax. The project, which encompasses a total 1.5 miles, is expected to be complete this fall.