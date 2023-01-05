Lilburn to remove millage rate cap, increase homestead exemption

The city is taking advantage of the state’s Home Rule Act of 1965 which permits the amendment of a city’s charter by ordinance without the necessity of action by the legislature.

Lilburn’s financial advisor recommended removal of the cap provision because the cap prohibits the city’s ability to sell revenue bonds since lenders avoid lending to entities with annual debt payment capacity limited to 0.57 mill. City documents also state that if or when Lilburn needs to borrow funds, interest rates will be lower by 1% or more without a millage cap and the city’s credit rating will increase when revenue bonds are issued and annual debt service paid ontime.