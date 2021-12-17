ajc logo
Lilburn to install two new stop signs at Lilburn School Road and Pop Johnson Road

By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
40 minutes ago

Following a Sterling Trace subdivision resident’s request for a stop sign on Lilburn School Road, the city reviewed traffic at the intersection of Lilburn School Road and Pop Johnson Road. This area is frequently used by pedestrians and children attending nearby Lilburn Elementary School.

Currently, there is a stop sign for vehicles traveling east on Pop Johnson Road at Lilburn School Road. The city has determined there is a need for two additional stop signs at the three-way intersection to enhance safety.

Installation of two additional stop signs at these locations is supported by Lilburn’s Police Chief and Public Works Director.

