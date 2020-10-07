X

Lilburn to commemorate 100-year anniversary of fire

This painting of the volunteer bucket brigade putting out the fire near the current Antiques in Old Town building on Main Street is hung in the Firehouse Subs restaurant in Lilburn. (Courtesy City of Lilburn)

Gwinnett County | 1 hour ago
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

On Nov. 15, 1920 a fire started at the Lilburn Supply Company in Old Town Lilburn. The devastating fire spread quickly, nearly destroying every downtown business. But in a show of force and unity, the remainder of the town was saved by a volunteer bucket brigade hauling one water-filled bucket at a time.

This year, to commemorate the 100-year anniversary of the traumatic event, the city and Old Town Business Leaders Group will thank and remember the original Bucket Brigade. A special proclamation was read by Mayor Tim Dunn at the Sept. city council meeting stating, “We believe our residents, business owners, local government, schools, and various civic groups are a continuation of that original ‘bucket brigade,’ ensuring that Lilburn continues to be a great place to live and visit.”

The city will observe the 100-year anniversary of the 1920 fire on Nov. 15 by co-sponsoring a socially-distanced event and will strive to commemorate the Bucket Brigade Day each year. More information to come as details of the event become available.

