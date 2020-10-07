Lilburn to commemorate 100-year anniversary of fire

This year, to commemorate the 100-year anniversary of the traumatic event, the city and Old Town Business Leaders Group will thank and remember the original Bucket Brigade. A special proclamation was read by Mayor Tim Dunn at the Sept. city council meeting stating, “We believe our residents, business owners, local government, schools, and various civic groups are a continuation of that original ‘bucket brigade,’ ensuring that Lilburn continues to be a great place to live and visit.”

The city will observe the 100-year anniversary of the 1920 fire on Nov. 15 by co-sponsoring a socially-distanced event and will strive to commemorate the Bucket Brigade Day each year. More information to come as details of the event become available.