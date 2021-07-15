Lilburn takes steps to prohibit loud mufflers

Lilburn residents continue experience loud mufflers emitted from motor vehicles. As a result, city staff and the city attorney recently crafted an ordinance that is both enforceable and measurable.
With the support of a state law prohibiting the sale of any type of product that contributes to excessive sound from a motor vehicle, Lilburn’s new ordinance makes it illegal to operate any private motor vehicle that emits noise exceeding 95 decibels. This includes, but is not limited to, the vehicle’s engine, muffler system or other mechanical parts.
Anyone violating the new ordinance can be charged with a misdemeanor.