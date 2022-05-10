Lilburn seeks residents’ input on growth plan

The Lilburn Community Improvement District along with the City of Lilburn and Gwinnett County is updating its Livable Centers Initiative study originally completed and adopted in 2009, an announcement said. The LCID was formed by Lilburn residents to guide the city and Gwinnett county in making improvements.

The Livable Centers Initiative is a grant program run by the Atlanta Regional Commission, a planning organization for the 11-county metro area, that aims to link residents to shopping, dining and other activities via sidewalks and bike trails.