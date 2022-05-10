Lilburn seeks residents’ input on growth plan

The city of Lilburn wants residents to share their thoughts on community growth.
The Lilburn Community Improvement District along with the City of Lilburn and Gwinnett County is updating its Livable Centers Initiative study originally completed and adopted in 2009, an announcement said. The LCID was formed by Lilburn residents to guide the city and Gwinnett county in making improvements.
The Livable Centers Initiative is a grant program run by the Atlanta Regional Commission, a planning organization for the 11-county metro area, that aims to link residents to shopping, dining and other activities via sidewalks and bike trails.
“The LCI study will provide the framework for responsible, sustainable future growth while gaining and enriching the character, vibrancy and walkability of the Lilburn community,” the announcement said.
The study will also help Lilburn and LCID qualify for federal funding to add and improve transportation projects.
Residents can learn more about the study at Lilburn’s upcoming Splash Bash at Lilburn City Park on May 21 from noon to 1 p.m.
To learn more or participate visit the Lilburn Community Improvement District’s website.
