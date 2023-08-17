Lilburn seeking input on 2024 comprehensive plan update

Credit: City of Lilburn

Credit: City of Lilburn

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago
Earlier this year, Lilburn began the process to update the city’s comprehensive plan. Through a series of committee meetings, public hearings and pop-up events, the plan is taking shape. Currently, the public is invited to participate in an online survey on the “Lilburn Comprehensive Plan - Small Town, Big Plans” at www.tinyurl.com/LilburnCompPlanUpdate.

The comprehensive plan will help shape and guide growth and development in the city. The project website and survey are designed to support and inform the 2024 update by looking beyond the execution of day-to-day services to plan what the city hopes to accomplish over the next five years.

The plan update will look at issues involving transportation, housing, arts and culture, economic development and quality of life.

