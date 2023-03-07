Lilburn restricts amusement game rooms

Following a recent public hearing, the Lilburn City Council approved text amendments to the city’s zoning ordinance to add amusement game rooms as a permitted use in the Central Business District and the U.S. 29 Overlay District, but with restrictions.

Specifically, amusement game rooms must comply with the proximity provision for businesses licensed to sell alcohol and are prohibited from having more than six coin-operated amusement machines. All machines must also be placed in plain view and accessible to any person frequenting the business.