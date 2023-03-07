X
Dark Mode Toggle

Lilburn restricts amusement game rooms

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
5 minutes ago

In August 2021, Lilburn placed a moratorium on the issuance of business licenses for non-descript small box retail stores smaller than 6,000 square feet, specifically to address a way to regulate coin operated amusement machines, a common component of these small box retail stores. The moratorium expired on Dec. 31, 2022.

Following a recent public hearing, the Lilburn City Council approved text amendments to the city’s zoning ordinance to add amusement game rooms as a permitted use in the Central Business District and the U.S. 29 Overlay District, but with restrictions.

Specifically, amusement game rooms must comply with the proximity provision for businesses licensed to sell alcohol and are prohibited from having more than six coin-operated amusement machines. All machines must also be placed in plain view and accessible to any person frequenting the business.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

2 kidnapped Americans found dead in Mexico, 2 others alive13m ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

There are cases for and against Georgia Tech to retain Josh Pastner
3h ago

Credit: DONNAPERMELL.COM

Black women filmmakers find greater opportunity in Atlanta
4h ago

Murder conviction upheld for man who drove wife’s corpse 1,000 miles
2h ago

Murder conviction upheld for man who drove wife’s corpse 1,000 miles
2h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Senate passes bill to limit treatment for transgender youth
13h ago
The Latest

Gwinnett County government hosting hiring event
Gwinnett police to host firearm safety classes
Duluth police hosting two Citizens Police Academies
Featured

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Burnout. Exhaustion. Low pay. Why public health workers are quitting
20h ago
Study: Under new Georgia law, about 9% of would-be abortions eligible
22h ago
Crossover Day in the Georgia Legislature: Here are some closely watched bills on Monday
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top