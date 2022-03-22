ajc logo
X

Lilburn renews contract for trash and recycling

Lilburn recently approved the renewal and amendment of an agreement with Waste Management for an additional five-year period ending Dec. 31, 2026. (Courtesy Waste Management)

Credit: custom

caption arrowCaption
Lilburn recently approved the renewal and amendment of an agreement with Waste Management for an additional five-year period ending Dec. 31, 2026. (Courtesy Waste Management)

Credit: custom

Credit: custom

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

Prior to their purchase by Waste Management, Advanced Disposal Services provided solid waste collection and recycling services in Lilburn.

All residences in Lilburn now receive weekly solid waste collection and disposal services from Waste Management. Weekly recycling and yard waste collection services had been provided by Waste Management through a contract with Latham Home Sanitation. Latham proposed a significant increase in the monthly cost of these services which resulted in the city switching to Waste Management for these services.

Recently, Waste Management proposed an increase in monthly residential collection fees and monthly commercial collection fees due to fuel and labor cost increases well as industry changes due, in part, to COVID-19.

The current five-year agreement with Waste Management expires on June 30. The Lilburn City Council approved the renewal and amendment of the agreement for an additional five-year period ending Dec. 31, 2026.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Hudgens Center for Art and Learning to bring permanent collection to Lawrenceville City...
1h ago
Atlanta synagogue students make cards for Ukrainian children
5h ago
Suwanee and Gwinnett to widen Martin Farm Road bridge
19h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top