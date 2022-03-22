Lilburn renews contract for trash and recycling

All residences in Lilburn now receive weekly solid waste collection and disposal services from Waste Management. Weekly recycling and yard waste collection services had been provided by Waste Management through a contract with Latham Home Sanitation. Latham proposed a significant increase in the monthly cost of these services which resulted in the city switching to Waste Management for these services.

Recently, Waste Management proposed an increase in monthly residential collection fees and monthly commercial collection fees due to fuel and labor cost increases well as industry changes due, in part, to COVID-19.