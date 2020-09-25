Lilburn ready to install first Button Art

Lilburn has joined other Gwinnett cities by sponsoring two public art pieces as part of the “Button Art” series, a public art initiative named after Button Gwinnett one of the original signers of the Declaration of Independence.
The first of these two designs, a massive chalkboard, is assembled and ready for installation outside the main entrance of Lilburn City Hall and Gwinnett Library at 340 Main St.
The second button sculpture will be placed along the greenway trail and features a colorful painting of a nature trail by Vickie McCrary.
View all the Button Sculpture designs and anticipated installation dates at buttonart.org/gallery. Questions: amanda@buttonart.org or 678-671-4488.