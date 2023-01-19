ajc logo
Lilburn police opens applications for Citizens Police Academy

Gwinnett County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
31 minutes ago

The Lilburn Police Department is accepting applications for this year’s Citizens Police Academy.

The 13-week program, held every Thursday, is designed to educate and inform citizens about law enforcement including crime prevention, traffic enforcement, criminal investigations and life-saving techniques. It will run from Feb. 16 through May 11, from 6:30-8:30 p.m., at the Lilburn police headquarters.

Participants also will work with law enforcement officers in the community.

To qualify, applicants must:

  • Be at least 21 years old.
  • Have no prior felony arrests or crimes of moral turpitude.
  • Have no misdemeanor arrests within one year of the application.
  • Possess a valid Georgia driver’s license.

