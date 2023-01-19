Lilburn police opens applications for Citizens Police Academy

The Lilburn Police Department is accepting applications for this year’s Citizens Police Academy.
The 13-week program, held every Thursday, is designed to educate and inform citizens about law enforcement including crime prevention, traffic enforcement, criminal investigations and life-saving techniques. It will run from Feb. 16 through May 11, from 6:30-8:30 p.m., at the Lilburn police headquarters.
Participants also will work with law enforcement officers in the community.
To qualify, applicants must:
- Be at least 21 years old.
- Have no prior felony arrests or crimes of moral turpitude.
- Have no misdemeanor arrests within one year of the application.
- Possess a valid Georgia driver’s license.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
The Latest