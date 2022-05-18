Lilburn police launch vehicle safety program

BreakingNews
Police investigating fatal shooting at Camp Creek apartment complex
Advance Auto Parts has partnered with the Lilburn Police Department to launch a unique program designed to increase roadway safety. (Courtesy Advance Auto Parts)

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
51 minutes ago

Advance Auto Parts has partnered with the Lilburn Police Department to launch a unique program designed to increase roadway safety. The initiative comes in conjunction with Advance’s new store at 3965 Lawrenceville Highway NW.

Advance’s store team presented Lt. Chris Dusik and Lilburn Police officers with an Advance gift card donation of $1,500. Lilburn police will have the option to issue $25 gift cards to motorists for the repair of vehicle headlights, taillights or other non-moving violations.

Gift cards may be used at any Advance location in Georgia or online at AdvanceAutoParts.com.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Featured
