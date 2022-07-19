ajc logo
Lilburn police department hosting free women’s self-defense program

This month, the Lilburn Police Department announced their free women’s self-defense program. The two-day program will include classroom and hands-on instruction in physical defense techniques.

Gwinnett County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
48 minutes ago

Women and girls in Lilburn will soon have the opportunity to learn some self-defense techniques that could keep them safe.

This month, the Lilburn Police Department announced their free women’s self-defense program. The two-day program will include classroom and hands-on instruction in risk awareness, crime prevention strategies and physical defense techniques. The activities are intended to decrease vulnerability, help women identify risks, and explore options when dealing with threats of violence, the announcement said.

The classes will be held Aug. 10-11 and Oct. 12-13. The classes are from 6:30-8:30 p.m. all four days.

Participants for the program must be 18 years old. Girls age 12-17 are eligible with a guardian. Applicants should also have no misdemeanor arrests within six months of the application and no prior felony arrests. Although the program is free, participants will be selected through an application process. About 20 people are allowed to participate in each class.

Those who are interested can submit their application by mail or in person at the Lilburn Police Department at 4600 Lawrenceville Highway, Lilburn, GA 30047. Applications can also be emailed to MSmith@CityofLilburn.com.

