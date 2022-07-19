Lilburn police department hosting free women’s self-defense program

This month, the Lilburn Police Department announced their free women’s self-defense program. The two-day program will include classroom and hands-on instruction in risk awareness, crime prevention strategies and physical defense techniques. The activities are intended to decrease vulnerability, help women identify risks, and explore options when dealing with threats of violence, the announcement said.

The classes will be held Aug. 10-11 and Oct. 12-13. The classes are from 6:30-8:30 p.m. all four days.