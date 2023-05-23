Lilburn planning transformation of Railroad Avenue

The project consists of five major components. The city has dedicated SPLOST funds for an extension of Railroad Avenue to connect to Terry Lane. The DDA is working to relocate industrial use and redevelop the existing structure into a restaurant and brewery in partnership with Jennifer Tiberia, owner of 1910 Public House. The city will also be converting a former home site at 106 First Ave. into a passive park with a pedestrian alley to Railroad Avenue.

RangeWater is proposing 266 luxury apartments and is in discussions with the DDA to build a 700-space parking deck (400 private, 300 public).