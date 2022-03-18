Lilburn leaders apologize for ‘traffic apocalypse’

The rail company responded to the city’s allegation of poor communication.

“CSX strives to be a good neighbor in the communities where we operate,” CSX Media Relations Manager Sheriee S. Bowman said in an email to Lilburn. “We apologize to the City of Lilburn for any inconveniences caused to motorists as a result of our crossing maintenance program.”

Several people shared their frustrations about the traffic jam on social media, and are asking for Lilburn to make sure this never happens again.

Nicole Cannata, who lives near the tracks, was frustrated by the traffic delays but was mainly concerned about public safety.

“I mean, I can only imagine what it’s like to be, you know, a fireman on one side of the tracks and a fire on the other. And the only option then is to drive eight miles around in a circle,” Cannata told the AJC.