Lilburn begins Hood Road/Bryson Park realignment project

Credit: City of Lilburn

Credit: City of Lilburn

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
25 minutes ago

Lilburn officially broke ground Oct. 25 on the long-awaited Hood Road/Bryson Park realignment project. The $4.3 million project will realign Lilburn School Road and Jennifer Drive, which currently form separate, stop-controlled intersections with Lawrenceville Highway.

Construction will remove both intersections and allow the two roads to intersect and form a roundabout on the Bryson Park property. A third leg of the roundabout will be built to intersect with Lawrenceville Highway and align with Hood Road to the south.

Additionally, a traffic light will be installed at this third portion of the roundabout to eliminate three separate stop-controlled intersections.

