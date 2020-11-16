X

Lilburn approves plan for new brewery

Lilburn voted Nov. 9 to approve a zoning change that will allow for the renovation of an existing retail building at 4098 Lawrenceville Highway for a brewery. (Google Maps)
Gwinnett County | 33 minutes ago
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

Lilburn will soon be home to a new brewery at 4098 Lawrenceville Highway. The Lilburn City Council unanimously voted Nov. 9 to approve a zoning change that will allow the applicants, Kristen and Matt Williams, to renovate an existing retail building to develop a brewery, and in the future, provide outdoor seating and entertainment.

Plans for the Blackbird Farms Brewery includes converting the 3,520-square-foot structure into a taproom with 16 draft lines including visible brewery tanks. Phase two will focus on a rear beer garden with wooden privacy fence, green plants, Austin-style string lights overhead, and space for live music performers.

