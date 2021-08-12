Lilburn approves oil changes as new service for Go Safe Tire

Go Safe Tire has been leasing the property since 2017 providing tire sales and installation including brake checks and service. They were brought to the attention of the city due to a code enforcement violation for advertising auto repair services and providing oil changes, services not approved in the previous zoning for the location. The business recently requested a special use permit to accommodate broader “auto-truck services” so they could add oil change services.

According to the city, oil change services do not trigger a required floor drain connection to sewer but additional fluid changes and repairs will. Tires stored outside the building and on display in front of the building, lack of landscaping, and hand painted window signs were all a concern for the city.