Lilburn approves oil changes as new service for Go Safe Tire

The Lilburn City Council recently approved a special use permit for Go Safe Tire to add limited auto/truck services at 4275 Lawrenceville Highway.
Go Safe Tire has been leasing the property since 2017 providing tire sales and installation including brake checks and service. They were brought to the attention of the city due to a code enforcement violation for advertising auto repair services and providing oil changes, services not approved in the previous zoning for the location. The business recently requested a special use permit to accommodate broader “auto-truck services” so they could add oil change services.
According to the city, oil change services do not trigger a required floor drain connection to sewer but additional fluid changes and repairs will. Tires stored outside the building and on display in front of the building, lack of landscaping, and hand painted window signs were all a concern for the city.
Lilburn approved the permit for limited auto-truck services including tire, brake and oil changes only, with conditions. No washing of vehicles or parts, and any future floor drain must be connected to Gwinnett County sewer with required oil/grit separator according to sewer code. A minimum rear 50-foot vegetated buffer must be preserved and maintained as a screen. A landscape plan must be provided by the city to alter the front landscape strip with shade trees and evergreen shrubs. No outdoor tire storage at all and no outdoor tire displays in front or side of the building will be allowed.