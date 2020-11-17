Lilburn approves new subdivision on Killian Hill Road

The Lilburn City Council recently approved a rezoning application for 46, 70, and 130 Killian Hill Road from low-density residential to medium-density residential. The applicant, Action Technology Solutions, LLC, plans to combine portions of the three lots resulting in 27.37 acres to be developed into a new subdivision with 145 detached homes.
The plan includes a mix of 82 lots of 5,000 square feet each, and 63 cottage lots of 3,800 square feet, as well as a centrally located active recreation area and pocket parks as greenspace. The entries, greenspace and new street will be privately maintained through a mandatory homeowner’s association.
Five-foot sidewalks on both sides of the street will provide pedestrian connections throughout the development and to the city’s greenway, adjacent schools, and services along Lilburn Industrial Way. Architectural standards will be subject to those defined by the Town Center Overlay District.