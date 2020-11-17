Lilburn approves new subdivision on Killian Hill Road

The plan includes a mix of 82 lots of 5,000 square feet each, and 63 cottage lots of 3,800 square feet, as well as a centrally located active recreation area and pocket parks as greenspace. The entries, greenspace and new street will be privately maintained through a mandatory homeowner’s association.

Five-foot sidewalks on both sides of the street will provide pedestrian connections throughout the development and to the city’s greenway, adjacent schools, and services along Lilburn Industrial Way. Architectural standards will be subject to those defined by the Town Center Overlay District.