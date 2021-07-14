Lilburn approves millage rate, property taxes to rise slightly

Following a series of public hearings, the Lilburn City Council recently approved a 2021 millage rate of 4.430 mills. The city has maintained this same millage rate for at least the past 5 years. To have avoided a property tax increase the city would have needed to roll-back the rate to 4.246 mills.
The city expects revenue in FY 21-22 from property taxes to reach $2,467,466, an increase of $157,807 above the adopted budget for FY 20-21.
This tax increase represents an additional $12.88 for a home with a fair market value of $200,000 and a $14.72 tax increase for non- homestead property with a fair market value of $200,000.
In Other News