Lilburn approves Global Tires’ expansion plans on Indian Trail

Lukyan, owner of the existing Global Tires at 621 Indian Trail Lilburn Road, is ready to expand his business to the new location and add an automotive accessory shop, to include wheels and tires, stereo equipment and lift kits in addition to auto/truck services.

The city approved the request with conditions including landscaping guidelines. Services are limited to wheels and tires, lift kits and related accessory equipment installation. Body work, paint repair, or any services outside of the enclosed bays is prohibited. Outside storage, outdoor displays, used auto parts sales, broker office or vehicle sales, and junk vehicles are not allowed.