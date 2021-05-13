Lilburn approves $157K in grant funding to repave streets

Garrett Paving Company was the lowest of seven companies to bid for the work coming in at a total of $157,322. The city employed Garrett Paving for the city’s resurfacing contract three years ago and were satisfied with the results.

The 2021 street resurfacing project will include Stone Valley Drive, Lockring Drive, Stoneview Drive and Bailey Drive. According to city documents, “Based on the excellent pricing, the city may opt to resurface Joy Lane as part of the bid award.”