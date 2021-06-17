Lilburn approves $13.9 million 2021/2022 budget

Following a recent public hearing, the Lilburn City Council approved a $13,984,809 Fiscal Year 2021/2022 Budget. The budget is divided into seven funds:
· General Fund - $8,858,828 (up from 8,604,898)
· Confiscated Assets Fund - $50,011
· School Zone Safety Fund - $175,000 (up from $78,100 in 20/21)
· Tax Allocation District Fund - $415,021
· 2017 SPLOST Fund - $2,121,125 (down from $2,630,608)
· Capital Projects Fund - $1,289,824
· Municipal Court Fund - $1,075,000
The budget is primarily based on revenues projected to increase despite keeping the millage rate the same at 4.43 mils. The millage rate will be adopted in the fall when the tax digest has been authorized by the state.