Lilburn amends zoning ordinance to regulate mobile food options

The new ordinance, approved at the city’s July city council meeting, defines mobile food vending and mobile food vending units. It makes mobile food vending conditional instead of permitted in each zoning district and expands mobile food vending to allow mobile food vending at breweries.

Some of the specifics include restricting food trucks to no more than 26 feet in length, and pushcarts may not exceed a maximum of 5-feet by 10-feet. No mobile food vending is permitted within 300 feet of any school, and no mobile food vending is permitted after 8 p.m., or before 6 a.m., unless associated with a city sponsored or co-sponsored event, permitted temporary use, or operating at a brewery site.